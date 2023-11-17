

Slowdive Slowdive

Slowdive, deary Slowdive, deary @ The Troxy, London, UK, November 3, 2023,

Photography by Anna Yorke Web Exclusive



Shoegaze legends Slowdive have already released one of 2023’s finest long players with Everything Is Alive, and their recent show at The Troxy in London was hailed as something of a triumph too. Under the Radar photographer Anna Yorke was there to shoot some of the highlights from the evening. Support came from Sonic Cathedral signings and fellow Under the Radar favourites deary.

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

deary

deary

deary

deary