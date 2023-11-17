 Slowdive, deary @ The Troxy, London, UK, November 3, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 17th, 2023  
Slowdive

Slowdive, deary

Slowdive, deary @ The Troxy, London, UK, November 3, 2023,

Nov 16, 2023 By Anna Yorke Photography by Anna Yorke Web Exclusive
Shoegaze legends Slowdive have already released one of 2023’s finest long players with Everything Is Alive, and their recent show at The Troxy in London was hailed as something of a triumph too. Under the Radar photographer Anna Yorke was there to shoot some of the highlights from the evening. Support came from Sonic Cathedral signings and fellow Under the Radar favourites deary.

Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
deary
deary
deary
deary
deary
deary
deary
deary
deary
deary




