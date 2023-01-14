



Alexis Castrogiovanni Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains EP Self-Released

Web Exclusive

Cellist Alexis Castrogiovanni’s transition from classical musician to alternative singer/songwriter is intriguing to witness. Her EP Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains boasts four strong tracks, each as emotionally raw and melodically captivating as the next. Castrogiovanni’s music inhabits a realm as passionate as it is bleak, with a foreboding sense of darkness looming just beyond its outskirts, a certain urgency infusing its captivating melodies. Her lyrics, intelligent and achingly human, boast a strong poetic quality, with such observations as “Ex-girlfriends are a particular breed of ghost” cutting deep. There is an atmosphere of unmistakable richness throughout Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains, Castrogiovanni’s classical sensibilities pairing well with her desire to experiment, producing a remarkable fusion of gritty indie-punk, complemented by strong influences of trip hop and folk. This synthesis produces a distinctive sound with which Castrogiovanni certainly distinguishes herself from her fellow singer/songwriters.

The frantic “Ex-Girl” introduces Castrogiovanni’s lyrical wit and unique style, at times calling to mind Henry’s Dream-era Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. The track embodies a rustic chaos similar to much of Cave’s output, though Castrogiovanni’s intensity is entirely her own. Despite its brief length, “A Certain Point” is especially noteworthy, being the most infectious and accessible of the tracks, and is likely to satisfy any indie rock fan. Downtempo “To Catch a Feeling” is an appropriate closing cut, Castrogiovanni confessing, “I had all of these targets, and I missed them,” the track imparting a ghost that haunts the listener long after its conclusion. However, the EP’s ultimate standout is its title track: a slow-burning indie folk composition that soon explodes into a wash of droning strings. This track is truly a grand creative accomplishment on Castrogiovanni’s part, and one is left to hope that she will boldly continue in this direction. Until then, Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains should satisfy many indie fans, Alexis Castrogiovanni’s lyrical intelligence and musical abilities likely to leave many curious as to what she will do next. (www.alexiscastrogiovanni.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10