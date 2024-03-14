



Youth Brigade Sound and Fury (Deluxe Edition) Trust

Following their previous, much anticipated and justifiably praised deluxe reissues of the first two 7 Seconds 12 inches (see my review of Walk Together Rock Together) and the first two Circle Jerks LPs, Trust has done it again by reissuing yet another crucial, timeless, West Coast punk rock classic that’s been long out of print. To clarify, this specific reissue is of the re-recorded 1983 version of Youth Brigade’s debut LP, Sound and Fury, from which almost all subsequent versions have been taken. (Trust has also reissued the 1982 original, of which only 800 were made, though it’s been bootlegged a ton, on a specific deluxe double LP set featuring it and this version packaged together.)

As such, absolute searing classics like “Sink with California,” “Men in Blue” (with a rap part/breakdown reminiscent of 7 Seconds’ similarly minded “Colorblind” a year later and prescient lyrics that feel like they could’ve been written yesterday), the harrowing anti-suicide themed “Did You Wanna Die,” and epic closer “What Will the Revolution Change” all sound as good as ever here. There is also some humor and levity to counter all the seriousness, though, with “Jump Back” and even a cover of Gene Chandler’s oldies hit “Duke of Earl” also making the cut. If there’s any inkling of disappointment here, it’s that unlike with some previous Trust reissues, there aren’t dozens of unseen photos or extensive liner notes and other odds and ends, but just the LP on a variety of colors (mine is on red/white and gorgeous) and a replica of the original color insert featuring lyrics, thank yous, et al. That is of little concern, however, if the ultimate goal is just to enjoy the album and Trust has provided fans an opportunity to do that once again on the format it was originally released on. May they keep doing this as long as humanly possible. (www.trustrecordscompany.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10