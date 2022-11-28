 Wand: Spiders in the Rain (Drag City) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 28th, 2022  
Wand

Spiders in the Rain

Drag City

Nov 28, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman) By Chris Drabick


There are two versions of the band Wand. There was the earlier, skronky, guitar-based, metal-adjacent Wand, and the newer, art rock, more arranged version that now exists. Listeners are able to celebrate a decidedly scuzzy version of the band on the new live album, Spiders in the Rain. Live albums are often a good entry point for any band, and this one isn’t really an exception. They present an opportunity to rearrange old material into something different. Spiders is more the former than the latter, and as such seems inessential but pretty darned good. (www.wandband.info)

Author rating: 6/10

