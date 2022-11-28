



Wand Spiders in the Rain Drag City

There are two versions of the band Wand. There was the earlier, skronky, guitar-based, metal-adjacent Wand, and the newer, art rock, more arranged version that now exists. Listeners are able to celebrate a decidedly scuzzy version of the band on the new live album, Spiders in the Rain. Live albums are often a good entry point for any band, and this one isn’t really an exception. They present an opportunity to rearrange old material into something different. Spiders is more the former than the latter, and as such seems inessential but pretty darned good. (www.wandband.info)

Author rating: 6/10