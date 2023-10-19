



Grrrl Gang Spunky! Kill Rock Stars

Web Exclusive

Spunky by name and spunky by nature, Indonesia-based Grrrl Gang, comprising Angeeta Sentana (vocals, guitar), Akbar Rumandung (bass, vocals), and Edo Alventa (guitar, vocals), have released a fabulous riot of an album in the form of Spunky! It’s an album shaped by some pretty major life changes, which saw the band relocate from Yogyakarta, the city where they formed while still at college, to Jakarta. This also led them to work with in-demand producer Lafa Pratomo, whose remit was to help push Grrrl Gang out of their artistic comfort zone.

The results speak for themselves; Grrrl Gang’s raucous garage rock energy is still clearly evident, but their sound has been finessed, making it sound far more expansive and substantive. It’s an album that soars with melody and crackles with attitude. “A Fight Breaks Out At a Karaoke Bar,” for example, has the New Wave quirkiness of The B52’s allied to fizzing grunge pop guitars. The punky title track, “Spunky!,” features a spikey delivery from Sentana, who based the track on her own experience of mental health problems and was written during a manic episode, which she describes as feeling like she was on top of the world and untouchable. “I do things without thinking, always chasing after that feeling of instant gratification. I feel extra confident in myself—to a point of grandiose thinking—and that I could do anything,” she explains.

“Better Than Life” is raucous, celebratory, and confrontational, whilst “Mother’s Prayer” sees the band build on their raucous garage rock sound, imbuing it with an almost Throwing Muses-style vibe. The album closes with the previous single “Blue Stained Lips” and “The Star,” which are perfect examples of what Grrrl Gang do best. Pratomo has certainly helped the trio craft a polished album without erasing their rough edges, whilst bringing their keen ear for melodies to the fore. (www.grrrlgang.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10