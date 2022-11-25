 Sloan: Steady (Yep Roc) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 25th, 2022  
Subscribe

Sloan

Steady

Yep Roc

Nov 25, 2022 Web Exclusive By Michael James Hall Bookmark and Share


On the 30th anniversary of their underrated, classic fuzz-rock debut Smeared, Canadian alt-pop legends Sloan mine a seam of melodious, ’60s-tinted guitar jangle on Steady, their 13th album. While it may be a long way from their grungier origins, their knack for a neat hook and graceful harmony remain intact, as evidenced on the heartfelt piano sweep of “Human Nature” and heady garage rock of “Dream It All Over Again.” Ballad “Simply Leaving” wouldn’t sound out of place on a Big Star record. It’s retro, it’s sweet and, sometimes, it’s gloriously tuneful. In a word, it’s Sloan. (www.sloanmusic.com)

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this album



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent