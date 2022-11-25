



Sloan Steady Yep Roc

Web Exclusive

On the 30th anniversary of their underrated, classic fuzz-rock debut Smeared, Canadian alt-pop legends Sloan mine a seam of melodious, ’60s-tinted guitar jangle on Steady, their 13th album. While it may be a long way from their grungier origins, their knack for a neat hook and graceful harmony remain intact, as evidenced on the heartfelt piano sweep of “Human Nature” and heady garage rock of “Dream It All Over Again.” Ballad “Simply Leaving” wouldn’t sound out of place on a Big Star record. It’s retro, it’s sweet and, sometimes, it’s gloriously tuneful. In a word, it’s Sloan. (www.sloanmusic.com)

Author rating: 7/10