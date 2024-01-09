

Svartvit

Svartvit, Knifedoutofexistence, Whose Body Is This Svartvit @ The Bee’s Mouth, Brighton, UK, January 7, 2024,

Photography by Nick Roseblade



The Bee’s Mouth in Brighton is a curio of a venue. As you walk into the bar you can’t see where any music can be taking place. As you walk towards the bar you see stairs descend below you. As you follow the stairs down there is a room in front of you. Expecting to see a stage you enter, but it isn’t there. Instead, you are confronted with tables and chairs. Sometimes a sheet for screenings is there, and a once a massive bed/sofa thing. As you think “There can’t possibly be music here tonight” you spot a sign saying “Toilet/Music” and an arrow aimed at a hitherto unseen door. Down some more steps you go and then down even more until you reach a small room where there is indeed a stage. This is the venue for tonight’s gig. The lighting was low, but welcoming. The audience were chatting away and there was an air of acceptance and togetherness. No one would be made to feel out of place here. Regardless of whether this is your first or 101st gig. 50 people make it feel chaotic and beyond busy, but tonight just under 40 will fill it giving it a nice sense of full, but also allowing everyone one personal space. Luckily this isn’t a show for dancing or moving.

Whose Body Is This took to the stage. There was that delightfully awkward moment when the first band goes on. They want to play, but not to interrupt any in-depth conversations, while waiting for a few more people to come in. After this mental dance was over the music began. The opening salvo was, well, harsh. Feedback, searing highs and a general feeling of unease. This was, of course, meant to give you a short blast of the things to come, whilst letting everyone know why they were at The Bee’s Mouth. This didn’t last too long and was replaced with a beat/rhythm that resembled an ultrasound, but for Rosemary’s Baby. It was all over the shop, but totally captivating. About ten minutes in a deep drone became our focal point. Then it sounded like field recordings were being played under, over and through it, along with new rhythms, and sounds, from synths and distorted electronics. Static was used to build things up, and the electronics brought it down again. About twenty minutes in this changed and it sounded like industrial machinery. Jackhammers and metal being splintered. Despite this audio onslaught you could still hear noises, and sounds perfectly. A pint glass being put down. The sound of a cash box being shut and the bemused conversations of the regular drinkers in the pub above. The set ended with what sounded like a test card drone. Its hard to know what the themes Whose Body is This was after but alienation, disorientation and sadness felt like the top of the list. Saying this there were moments of joy and, almost hilarity. At one point, during a slight lull some effects and noises were triggered that sounded like a ricocheting bullet in a spaghetti western. Whether this was on purpose, or how I interrupted the sounds, is up for debate, but it was a welcome addition to the barrage.

After a short break, that was soundtracked by seventies’ Neil Young songs, Knifedoutofexistence was up. If Whose Body is This was an exercise of when rhythm meets confusion, Knifedoutofexistence was about subtle changes to create textured soundscapes. I was expecting Knifed to come out of the blocks all gun blazing, but he didn’t. Instead, he started the set with the field recordings or either trains or water. These sounds were then layered, and manipulated live, to create something lurid. Was it real or a waking dream? Very subtly he brought up, and down, sounds to create new textures. You could barely see his finders or face moving, but you could hear the changes instantly. Then field recordings of birds began to appear in the mix. From here Knifed really started to ramp up the noise elements of his show. His vocals were distorted to the point of guttural animal sounds. And this was just the first ten minutes. After this dense feedback exploded from the speakers before giving way to birdsong again. It was all consuming yet understated at the same time. You couldn’t move from the spot, but it wasn’t overpowering. Chains were rattled. Vocals delivered. Meanings half realised. The nagging feeling that you’ve worked it all out just out of reach. Then in the final throes of the set Knifed was like a wounded creature screaming, lashing out at, and into, his box of tricks. Then it all dropped away and we were left with a slowed down and textured loop from Neil Young’s underrated banger “Train of Love”. Young continuously croons ‘I’ll always be a part of you’. After a few dozen repetitions the set was over. Knifedoutofexistence is a true talent. His ability to control the crowd with an imperceivable touch is remarkable. While the set was more visceral then the opener, due to him constantly bringing it up and taking it down, he didn’t feel like a punch in the face for thirty minutes. The use of field recordings really helped add something touching too and the use of Neil Young, to bookend the show, was inspired and shows that nothing went to waste. Everything was planned out before.

The final performance, and it was a performance, of the night was from Svartvit. After a brief technical issue where the PA needed to be swapped, maybe due to the Knifedoutofexistence set…, Svartvit was off. From the start this was a different set. The lights were turned off and he was illuminated only by his own light source, a small fixed torch light, and the red fairy lights that ran around the top of the room. This gave the music a different, more harrowing, setting. The opening moments of the set sounds like a ship at sea. The sound of groaning timbers was all consuming. Over this Svartvit started to layer noise, feedback and static. It was piercing. After a few minutes of this all the sounds were stripped away and he was screaming into a microphone that was inserted, fully, into his mouth. It was a powerful image. As these sounds echoed around the tiny room, a contact mic was brought out and rubbed all over Svartvit’s clothes, face and head before being flicked, slapped and generally manhandled. Eventually it was placed between his teeth like a gap. Here wet, guttural sounds were picked up. There is a line in Watchmen when Rorschach says that the city is awful and it “screams like an abattoir full of retarded children”. This is what Svartvit’s vocals sounded like. At times the speakers visually shook from the sound assault being channelled through them. The outro of the set was searing. Just searing noise. The themes of the set were pain, endurance and suffering. The downside to the set was for thirty minutes everything was in the red. There was no building up, tearing down and building up. This, of course, is what everyone wanted, but after the previous nuanced set I was hoping for more of the same. What we got was something incredibly powerful and devastating.

As I waited for the bus home in the biting cold, I ran the night over in my head. While the subject matter was challenging and, at times, hard to sit through, it was thoroughly enjoyable and engaging. I’m still thinking about what I saw over 12-hours later, which cannot be said for the majority of conventional bands I see live.