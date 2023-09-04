 Sylvan Esso @ the Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, August 31, 2023 - IN PHOTOS | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso @ the Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, August 31, 2023 - IN PHOTOS,

Sep 04, 2023 By Laura Studarus Photography by Laura Studarus Web Exclusive
Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus saw Sylvan Esso at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last Thursday (31st August). Please check out her photo gallery from the show, below.




