



Taylor Swift Taylor Swift @ Lumen Field, Seattle, US, July 22, 2023,

Taylor Swift returned to Seattle for the first time in five years, delivering a triumphant array of powerful pop, acoustic ballads and everything in between. At the outset of the show, Swift stated that from her Reputation tour days she “had a diary entry saying Seattle was the best crowd that I’ve ever played for” - the audience of 72,000+ at Lumen Field last night surely gave her new material to write about.

For over three hours, Swift pulled from her 230+ song catalog. The show was an embodiment of her versatility: her collaborators have ranged from Kendrick Lamar and Ice Spice to Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey and the National. For an artist whose first review in Pitchfork came relatively late in her career, her assimilation into the indie music world no longer feels novel. In a recent podcast episode of Broken Record promoting the 2023 release First Two Pages of Frankenstein (which includes “The Alcott”, featuring Swift), Matt Berninger of The National said “I want Taylor Swift to be as impressed by me as I am by her”.

HAIM, the power sister group, gave their Eras Tour debut with a tight six song set, following Gracie Abrams. They elevated material from Women in Music Pt. III, released mid-pandemic in 2020, but also drew from Days Are Gone which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. After a brief respite the troika elevated to the set mid-stage to partner with Swift and debut “No Body, No Crime” on the tour as the set transitioned into the Evermore chapter.

Much of the Seattle audience stayed standing for the entire evening and, like Swift’s oeuvre, they reflected a wide range. There were tweens and hardcore sing-along Swifties but also a fair share of sad dads and alpha types. Fashion skewed pink with rainbow shimmers. Also spotted: DIY bejeweled numbers and Evermore hooded capes that bordered on a Hogwarts aesthetic.

Just prior to the Midnights chapter, Swift delivered two acoustic songs not yet sung at any prior shows. For this first night in Seattle, Swift sang “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and then moved to the piano for “Everything Has Changed”.

Of this tour, Swift said “this has truly been the most magical experience of my life, I’m not being hyperbolic”. Eras is now in the late innings of its North American run with the Bay Area and a six night mini-residency in Los Angeles to close out. Although much of Eras has already been visually captured and discussed - down to the precise setlists, costume changes and secret songs - the tour has only gained social media-powered steam with each show as it has traversed the country. And last night, the 33-year old artist exuded originality, performing as the one and only Taylor Swift, master of her own narrative.