



Savyon Liebrecht The Bridesman Published by Europa Editions

When Israeli expat Micha, a ghostwriter living in Los Angeles, receives summons from his uncle’s wife to return home, he travels back to the place of his youth with the veiled intention of writing his aunt’s life story. Micha grew up in a traditional Jewish family in Israel, and many years before saw his disabled uncle set up to marry Adella, a mysterious younger woman. The family did not all take to Adella, and Micha, who was young at the time of the marriage, had since left for America and a new life.

But when Micha returns to his aunt Adella well into his own adulthood, he finds that things have changed. Much of the past, which was not evident to him when he was a boy, is shared with him, and his return serves to fill in gaps in the history. Little does Micha know the depth of his misunderstanding of his family’s story.

The Bridesman, the title referring to a young Micha’s job at his aunt and uncle’s wedding, is a captivating tale that is split between past and present, its themes revealing so much about family, time, and the secrets sometimes hidden therein. (www.europaeditions.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10