As the days get warmer and schools begin letting out, plenty of music obsessives will be keeping their eyes open for their personal “song of the summer.” If they happen to be emo fans, they already have a full set of contenders with Origami Angel’s new mixtape, The Brightest Days. Written during the dystopian summer of 2020, the record is steeped in the band’s trademark sincerity, yet finds them taking detours down new anxious undercurrents, delivering some of the band’s most thoughtful and relentlessly catchy material yet.

Origami Angel already proved themselves as one of emo’s most adventurous rising acts with their sprawling 2020 double record GAMI GANG, not to mention last year’s fraternal twin EPs, the acoustic re: turn and the relentlessly heavy DEPART. In comparison, The Brightest Days is a more focused effort, encapsulating the band’s style and adventurous instincts in a tight 22 minutes. Nothing here is as heavy as the hardcore edge of DEPART or the warm marimbas of re: turn. They don’t take detours into electronic experimentation or bossa nova like on GAMI GANG.

Instead, vocalist/guitarist Ryan Heagy and drummer Pat Doherty spend the record settling further into their sound and diving into new tones and inflections, offering subtler changes to their formula. The band has coined the record as a mixtape and the label feels apt given its easygoing songwriting approach and short runtime. For a standout example of that charming ease, look no further than the sun-dappled title track, which introduces the record with a ukulele-led beachside singalong. As the song hits its second half the lapping waves give way to pounding kick drums and cascading guitar line from Heagy, a reminder that this band can truly shred when they want to. It’s an effortless transition that almost feels like the band is showing off. They make pairing pop melodies with insanely technical instrumentals look easy.

The band maintains that sunny sheen on ‘Thank You New Jersey,” which marries crunchy power chords with blistering breakdowns and a swaying vintage pop interlude, complete with Beach Boys harmonies. In contrast, “Kobayashi Maru (My Very Own)” weaves a ska section in between Heagy’s tongue-twisting vocal delivery and surf rock guitar. Meanwhile, the band delivers a kinetic power pop gem with “Second Best Friend,” soaring high for an anthemic mid-point to the record. These tracks are classic Gami fare: bright, melodic, emotive, and filled with irresistible riffs.

Simultaneously, they also show a more downcast side to the band lyrically. Though the record’s inherent melodic appeal blunts the blow, the sunny days are few and far between when you dig past Heagy’s upbeat delivery. Gone are the goofy puns, lyrics about late-night trips to Taco Bell, and sound-bites ripped from Jimmy Neutron. Instead, “Second Best Friend” finds Heagy grappling with being the third wheel in a longtime friendship while “Kobayashi Maru” takes its title from Star Trek’s famous no-win scenario, now applied to the conundrum of self-love: “They tell you tell yourself that you’re important / They tell you tell yourself the honest truth / That feels so paradoxical and stupid / My very own Kobayashi Maru.”

The record’s momentum slows slightly for “Looking Out,” once again returning to a seaside ukelele confessional. This track is Heagy at his most vulnerable, with zero vocal editing or even additional takes. Here, the band lets their careful balance of aching sincerity and euphoric riff-heavy emo slip for just a moment, bringing the searching undertone of the record to the fore. However, the detour is a short one, as right after the band launches into the climactic one-two punch of “My PG County Summer” and “Few and Far Between.”

These final two songs call back to Heagy and Doherty’s childhood summers growing up in the DMV, with “My PG County Summer” chronicling the humid summer months filled by right-wing protesters traveling to the streets of D.C. Similarly, “Few and Far Between” finds the band feeling lost in the pull of their deeply political hometown, one that offers plenty of promises but few real solutions: “Wasn’t enough for the climate to change literally, but talk about politically/Each four years the new regimes release their worker bees in my hometown/And run it straight into the ground/And I feel damned if I don’t, and damned if I do/And damned if I can’t find a side to choose.”

Yet, it’s not hard to find the band’s optimistic streak in Origami Angel’s latest record. You hear it within the soaring gang vocals, the scorching guitar leads, the pounding kick drums. You hear it in the climactic double-time chorus on “Few and Far Between” and the soulful coda that repeats the record’s opening lyrics. This is music that is ultimately meant to lift you out of your low points. It may involve ripping the rose-colored glasses off of childhood summer days to reveal hateful protesters in the wings, but Heagy and Doherty never cede their hometown to outsiders or to the politicians. Instead, the record’s ethos is about searching for the silver linings and holding fast to the community around you, keeping your eyes and your heart open for the brightest days ahead.

It’s easy to remember summer as the halcyon days of youth, but as an adult, they begin to lose their luster. You spend the daylight hours inside at work, and when you go outside you’re hit with blistering record temperatures or the haze of wildfire smoke floating southbound; reminders that those carefree days were always numbered. With their latest effort, Origami Angel inhabits that tension and turns it into a record full of liberating emo catharsis, reclaiming the freewheeling joy of those brighter days. The Brightest Days is a summer record to the core. And like a childhood summer, it leaves you wishing for even more. (www.gamigang.com)

