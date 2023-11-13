



Jethro Tull The Broadsword and the Beast (The 40th Anniversary Monster Edition) Rhino

Web Exclusive

1982’s The Broadsword and the Beast was Jethro Tull’s assured declaration that they had no interest in resting on their ’70s peaks and laurels. To celebrate the album and offer it up for new consideration, The 40th Anniversary Monster Edition is an indisputably accurate description for this whopping eight-disc set. Over the course of five CDs, three DVDs (with vinyl also available), and a 164-page book, all presented in the excellent hardback-book style of Jethro Tull’s other recent reissues, Broadsword is explored both in the studio and live, with stereo remixes by Steven Wilson.

The electronic textures and hard edge of the album’s opening track, “Beastie,” gave notice at the time that Jethro Tull was leaning stylistically into the new decade with no historical salt on its tail. Tracks like “Clasp” showcased the band’s talents at masterfully balancing a rock-driven delivery with a complex musical structure. The synth-driven “Watching Me, Watching You,” which may have been a bit of a shock to fans of late-’70s albums like Songs from the Wood and Heavy Horses, clearly presented Jethro Tull as an outfit ready to move on during a time when some of their earlier prog-rock peers found massive success, such as the radio-friendly band Asia. Though the album didn’t reach the commercial heights of their U.S. chart-topping Thick as a Brick (1972) or A Passion Play (1973), Broadsword showed that singer/flautist/songwriter Ian Anderson, guitarist Martin Barre, and the rest of Jethro Tull were furthering the band’s evolution, both within and beyond their prog mantle.

Along with the original album, the set offers associated recordings (including non-album tracks) that include sessions from early 1981, plus demo recordings, ’81 master mixes and early ’82 rough mixes, and a music festival advert. Two CDs are devoted to German live performances from ’82, and the three audio-only DVDs feature multiple presentations of most of the set’s material. Finally, the 164-page book is an incredibly rich, detailed dive into Jethro Tull’s Broadsword experience spanning band members’ reflections, a track-by-track annotation by Anderson, a recreation of the ’82 tour program, rare photos and memorabilia, and much more. With the renewed shine added from Steven Wilson’s stereo remix, Broadsword is presented here as a vibrant musical document well worth a new immersion. (www.jethrotull.com)

Author rating: 7/10