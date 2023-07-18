



Little Richard The Complete Atlantic & Reprise Singles Real Gone Music

The Complete Atlantic & Reprise Singles finds Little Richard emerging from his spiritual period and reintegrating himself in the secular rock and roll landscape. It features five 45s from his three early ‘70s albums, along with one soundtrack cut and two singles from a decade earlier, directly after his reemergence.

The majority of the cuts in this set are from Richard’s ‘70s albums, but it starts with four songs from 1963—the gospel-tinged “Crying in the Chapel,” “Hole in the Wall,” “Travelin’ Shoes,” and “It Is No Secret.” These are interesting works that bridge the gap for Richard, but the real meat and draw of this collection begins with his true comeback single “Freedom Blues.”

“Freedom Blues,” the opening track on 1970’s The Rill Thing, is simply rock and roll in every sense of the term, and B-side “Dewdrop Inn” recalls Richard’s late ‘50s heyday, complete with yelping vocals and skronking sax. “Greenwood, Mississippi” finds Richard longing to get “back to the country” in a funky three-and-a-half minutes of bass-led jam with fiery guitar solo, and “I Saw Her Standing There” injects some soul into the Beatles cover.

“Green Power,” from 1971’s King of Rock and Roll, doubles down on the funk and grooves P-Funk style, with Richard passionately intoning “Give it to me, give it to me.”

“Mockingbird Sally,” from 1972’s The Second Coming, picks up right where “Green Power” leaves off, making it clear that three albums into his resurgence, Little Richard was still at the top of his game, and “Nuki Suki” is a largely instrumental take that grooves with anything else in this collection.

The Complete Atlantic & Reprise Singles is a fine reminder that Little Richard shouldn’t be remembered only by his early career-defining songs but also for the strength, power, funk, soul, and panache he continued to bring with force in the ‘70s. (www.realgonemusic.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10