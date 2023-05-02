



Eric Clapton The Complete Reprise Studio Albums - Volume II Reprise

Web Exclusive

You can say what you like about ol’ Slowhand, but he’s certainly tenacious. Through changing times and critical ambivalence or hostility, Eric Clapton just kept going. The Complete Reprise Studio Albums - Volume II documents his output from the early part of the new millennium, warts and all. The five albums in this imposing looking box may not contain the cream (lol) of his work, but if you dig down, you’ll find a gem or two.

2001’s Reptile is a solid, if unremarkable collection of contemporary Clapton. All the standard elements are in place—a JJ Cale Cover, some classic R&B, and some original material. Thrown into the mix here is a pleasant version of Stevie Wonder’s “I Ain’t Gonna Stand for It.” Me and Mr. Johnson from 2004 is probably the best album is this bunch. Clapton takes a slightly rawer approach for a collection of Robert Johnson songs—it’s a pretty well worn path, but it’s hard not to enjoy this material when it’s played so well by a stellar band.

Back Home (2005) is not a great record. It seems to be a pale re-tread of Reptile, but with none of that record’s spark. Clapton (2010) is better. It’s a delightfully smooth collection of material with the guitarist turning his hand to standards and New Orleans jazz along with what you’d expect from a latter-day Clapton album. It’s the kind of record you’d hope a legacy artist like him would make at this stage in their career.

This is a big, expansive and expensive box, with a few rarities lurking within. As an artifact, it’s pretty nice, but as a collection of material… it’s okay. And that’s about it. (www.ericclapton.com)

Author rating: 6/10