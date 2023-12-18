



The Darkness The Darkness @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, December 15, 2023,

Web Exclusive



​The early 2000s were a bleak time for rock and music in general. As the last dregs of Britpop morphed into non-descript indie dullardry while the heavier side of rock became nu-metal, a band like The Darkness were a breath of fresh air when they emerged at the tail of end 2002. For all their glam rock/80s hair metal reference points, they had the necessary charisma in spades not to mention a bucketful of accessible tunes with widespread appeal not only for the rock and metal scenes, but also far beyond that as well. So, it came as no real surprise when debut album Permission To Land dropped the following year it became one of the biggest selling records of the decade even if its creators’ time in the spotlight was as short lived as their emergence was meteoric.

Founded in the Suffolk market town of Lowestoft a couple of years earlier by brothers Justin and Dan Hawkins, The Darkness might have been a throwback to the over-dramatic pomp of bands like Queen and Led Zeppelin in their heydays, but their “couldn’t care less” attitude coupled with an excessive nature made us believe that rock music could be exciting again, if only for twelve very short months. Since then, The Darkness story probably has more downs than ups yet in that time they’ve still managed to release to varying critical acclaim and commercial success, while also retaining an omnipotent yet supremely loyal fanbase as the “sold out” signs greeting every show on this celebratory tour ably demonstrates.

Playing a bunch of shows just before Christmas to commemorate the 20th anniversary of an album many outsiders will have forgotten about by the turn of 2004 might not have been the wisest move in many people’s eyes, but looking around the jam-packed room at this first of two sold out shows at Nottingham’s Rock City tells its own story. Having first witnessed The Darkness’ live show at this very same venue back in October 2003, it’s testament to the timeless nature of their music that several attendees from that night are also in attendance this evening.

Interestingly, as the four-piece come onto the stage, original bass player Frankie Poullain and more recent acquisition Rufus Taylor on drums joining the Hawkins brothers on stage. Frontman Justin finishes opening number “Black Shuck” by addressing the crowd and urging to put their phones away for the evening. While the majority observe his request, one unlucky punter that chooses to continually use their phone has it confiscated by Hawkins mid crowdsurf only for him to then to proceed in rubbing it down his crotch for the duration of the next song! It certainly made a change to see so many people enjoying the show by living in the moment rather than jostling for camera angles.

With all of tonight’s set focused on the Permission To Land era, it was a pleasant surprise to hear some of the b-sides from that period given a run-out this evening. “The Best Of Me” and “Makin’ Out”, taken from the “Get Your Hands Off My Woman” and “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” singles respectively provided a welcome interlude from reeling off the album in chronological order, while “Growing On Me” flipside “How Dare You Call This Love?” made a welcome interjection before Hawkins and co. performed their take on Radiohead’s “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” which was almost as good as the original.

Unsurprisingly, the big singles received the biggest response. “Get Your Hands Off My Woman” and “Growing On Me” both despatched early - the former preceded by Justin Hawkins introducing himself to every photographer in the pit - while midset staple “Love Is Only A Feeling” may not have featured Ed Sheeran as a special guest this evening as it did in London, but was no less potent all the same. “Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)” and “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” - arguably the band’s two most recognisable songs - brought the first set to a climactic end, punctuated in between by a note perfect rendition of Led Zepplin’s “Immigrant Song”.

While another b-side “I Love You 5 Times” opens the encore before giving way to a near fifteen minutes rendition of “Love On The Rocks With No Ice” including Justin Hawkins being carried around the entire room on the shoulders of a security guard while performing an elongated solo. As live performances go, The Darkness are still out on their own when it comes to entertaining an audience and if the second night next Tuesday is anywhere near as good as this, the good folk of Nottingham won’t know what’s hit them!