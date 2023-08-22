



Various Artists The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake Chrysalis

It’s a brave artist that attempts to cover a Nick Drake song. To do them any justice, you really have to inhabit the psyche of a troubled soul and that is a lot to ask of anyone. The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake gathers up a cross section of the great and the good, some of who stay close to the source while others go their own way. As you’d expect, it’s a mixed bag.

Ben Harper sticks to the bluesy structure of “Time Has Told Me” and that, combined with his strong, plaintive voice makes for a great version of one of the standout tracks on Drake’s debut record. “Road,” from the bleak masterpiece Pink Moon, performed here by Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves, is probably the best performance on the album. The vocal lines intertwine in a very pleasing manner. Also of note is Aurora’s version of “Pink Moon”—the soft, child-like vocal lines at odds with the portentous lyrics.

As for the rest, Christian Lee Hutson featuring Elanor Moss’ version of “Which Will” works well, but some of the bigger names fall a little short. Liz Phair, John Grant, and Radiohead’s Philip Selway’s contributions are OK, but nothing more.

The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake is occasionally fascinating and occasionally frustrating. A worthy exercise which showcases some fine performances and the fact that there are no slavish, note for note photocopies of any of Drake’s material is to the credit of all concerned. The 23 recordings here all reiterate what a talent he was. And what a tragic loss. (www.chrysalis-records.com/nick-drake)

