Monday, May 22nd, 2023  
Jesse Malin

The Fine Art of Self Destruction (20th Anniversary Expanded Reissue)

MNRK Heavy

May 22, 2023 By Ian Rushbury


The minute any punk rocker buys a copy of Born to Run, their mohawk has seconds to live. Well, that’s certainly what happened with Jesse Malin. As the former frontman with Heart Attack and D Generation, Malin was no stranger to whipping his shirt off and shouting in your face, but for his debut solo record, The Fine Art of Self Destruction, Malin takes a way more measured approach and as a result, the songs absolutely shine.

This 20th anniversary edition teams the albums original 13 tracks with contemporary reworkings of the material. The title track—originally a John Lennon-inspired mid-tempo, pocket epic—is turned into an Imagine-style piano and voice confessional. The new versions are interesting and worthy, but you should buy The Fine Art of Self Destruction purely on the strength of the original record. (www.jessemalin.com)

Author rating: 8/10

Average reader rating: 2/10



