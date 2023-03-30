The Brian Jonestown Massacre
The Future Is Your Past
A Recordings
Mar 30, 2023
It’s difficult to think of any other artist over the past 30 years whose output has been as prolific or reached the same levels of consistent greatness as Anton Newcombe and The Brian Jonestown Massacre. While the band’s line up has been through several evolutions ever since, Newcombe remains the one constant while his output continues to reach new heights.
The new album was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic along with its predecessor Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees. The Future Is Your Past is the culmination of its creator’s relentless work ethic, its 10 tracks proving that out of uncertainty and instability comes some of the most everlasting art.
Inspired in part by his son Wolfgang, Newcombe recorded a song every day for 70 days by which point he had two albums ready to go. He was aided by guitarist Hákon Aðalsteinsson and drummer Uri Rennert—both also touring members of his band—on what has turned out to be the 20th Brian Jonestown Massacre long player. The Future Is Your Past mixes the anthemic with the introspective, so incendiary groovers like “The Mother of All Fuckers” go head-to-head with the likes of emphatic closer “Stuck to Yous” or hazy rocker “Fudge,” which makes this an essential listen for anyone versed in Newcombe’s previous wares.
As with previous Brian Jonestown Massacre releases, The Future Is Your Past embraces a multitude of styles and genres without ever allowing itself to be pigeonholed by any particular one. It’s a record tinged in sadness in places (“Cross Eyed Gods”), mainly due to the times we find ourselves living in but also one that offers solitude and a smattering of hope away from the misery and desolation that surrounds us. (www.thebrianjonestownmassacre.com)
Author rating: 8/10
