



SUDS The Great Overgrowth Big Scary Monsters

UK indie quartet SUDS’ debut album, The Great Overgrowth manages to be charming but never twee, a beautifully paced album that veers between wistfulness and youthful optimism. The band—composed of Jack Ames (drums/vocals), Maisie Cater (vocals/guitar), Dan Godfrey (guitar/vocals), and Harry Mitchell (bass)—certainly knows how to craft a tune and breathe new life into indie guitar pop.

Recent UK Indie guitar music often favors taking a jaunt down “nostalgia avenue,” before taking a sharp left into a derivative Britpop cul-de-sac. SUDS are a different proposition entirely. Their music feels intimate and personal, but when they choose, it can sound big enough to fill a stadium.

Principal songwriters Cater and Ames draw inspiration from midwest emo and the 1960s Greenwich Village folk scene. Their poetic sense of lyricism is perfectly complemented by mesmerizing guitar licks and soaring melodies. To be honest they sound like a band that have a couple of albums under their belt, such is their maturity and their “fully formed” sound.

There are many highlights, and while fans of bands like Alvvays will certainly love this album and Maisie Carter’s beautiful sonorous vocals, which exude sweetness but are never sugary, SUDS have enough about them to give things their own unique twist. “Gone For Good” is outstanding, the previous single “Paint My Body” is a dizzying rush of crashing guitars alongside Carter’s heartfelt vocals. “Hard For Me” has a gorgeous shimmer, propelled by emotionally literate lyrics and a subtle earworm of a chorus. It sounds expansive and is imbued with a real sense of timelessness. The Great Overgrowth is a genuinely thrilling debut from a band with huge potential. (www.facebook.com/SUDSBAND)

Author rating: 8/10