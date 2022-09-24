



The Killers, Johnny Marr The Killers, Johnny Marr @ United Center, Chicago, US, 21 September, 2022,

Web Exclusive Photography by Chris Phelps

Brandon Flowers has become known for his impeccable showmanship as frontman of The Killers. The Las Vegas facet were in full force at Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday, September 21st to a crowd eagerly anticipating their arrival. The group wasted no time following opener Johnny Marr to energetic onlookers.

The setlist featured everything from fan favorites (“When We Were Young,” “Spaceman,” “Read My Mind” and “Somebody Told Me”) to more stirring tracks (“Shot At The Night, “A Dustland Fairytale”). Confetti and pyrotechnics capped off a finale alongside Mr. Marr complete with performances of “The Man,” “This Charming Man” and, of course, “Mr. Brightside.”

Check out the epic photo gallery below.