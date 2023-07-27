



The Last Dinner Party @ The Bodega, Nottingham, UK, July 22, 2023

Photography by Stephanie Webb (Photos 1-6) & Ian Weston (Photo 7)



​Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few months, it’s likely you’ll have heard the song “Nothing Matters” or read about its creators The Last Dinner Party. As debut singles go, this elegantly crafted piece raised the bar upon its release in April while setting the standard for 2023. But while many listeners were excitedly aghast at being graced with such an exquisite composition, a handful of doubters questioned the band’s authenticity and integrity. Yet a simple trawl through You Tube clearly highlighted the band’s progression as a live act over the past couple of years; indeed watching their live performance from Peckham’s AMP Studios from February 2022 shows a band that simply oozes potential. What’s apparent is hearing early versions of songs that have gone on to become staples of The Last Dinner Party’s live set, not least the aforementioned “Nothing Matters”, it’s clear they’ve spent their formative years honing their creative talents as both writers and performers as you’d expect with any band. So to suggest they’re some of music industry product placement reeks of nothing more than jealousy as well as being factually incorrect.

Unsurprisingly, tonight’s headline show at Nottingham’s 220 capacity Bodega was sold out long before this evening with the queue snaking round the corner of Pelham Street where the venue is situated a good hour or so prior to doors opening. Such is the buzz around The Last Dinner Party at the minute, particularly in light of rave reviews from people that caught their recent sets at BST, Glastonbury and Latitude festivals respectively. Based around five core members - Abigail Morris (vocals), Lizzie Mayland (guitar and vocals), Emily Roberts (lead guitar), Georgia Davies (bass) and Aurora Nishevci (keys) - The Last Dinner Party don’t so much as resemble a gang, but more a travelling musical theatre of sorts. Musically there’s nods to Kate Bush, Sparks, Queen, Florence & The Machine and even Britpop stalwarts My Life Story. It’s an exquisite mix that when placed together can only become a mouth watering fusion of musical eclecticism and dramatic performance.

Openers Slow Country warm up the room with their lo-fi tinged folk rock, particularly when Hull-born, Manchester-based singer/songwriter Yasmin Coe joins them on stage towards the end. Seemingly enjoying themselves playing to a room full of people thoroughly engaged by what they can hear, what could have been a baptism of fire turns out to be a heartwarming experience for all and sundry. Nevertheless, the stage is set as the backdrop appears for the headline act. Their simple but effective logo pre-empting The Last Dinner Party’s arrival on stage. As the debut single’s b-side “Prelude To Ecstasy” plays through the speakers acting as introduction music, the band make their way onto the stage to be greeted by rapturous applause.

Playing a set containing eleven songs this evening, what’s apparent as early as three songs in is that every one of these so far could easily be a single. Whether that be fiery opener “Burn Alive”, the impeccably titled “Caesar On A TV Screen” or sumptuous “On Your Side”. There really is no filler on display here as each number they perform hammers a knockout blow not only to the senses of those present, but also their critics who would probably be advised to go and see them first before passing judgement. “Feminine Urge” and “Beautiful Boy” follow, the latter most notable for singer Morris’ innately theatrical deliverance. Indeed, there’s little doubt that Abigail Morris bares all the hallmarks of a superstar in waiting. Cutting a formidable presence both vocally and visually yet also just one of many elements that make The Last Dinner Party such an enticing proposition.

“Ghuja”, keyboard player Aurora Nishevci’s ode to her Albanian background is another genuine hairs standing on the back of necks moment before segueing effortlessly into recent single “Sinner”. By now - two thirds of the set completed - it’s probably fair to say the room is captivated and fairly in The Last Dinner Party’s grasp. “Portrait Of A Dead Girl” is another future single in waiting as is penultimate number “My Lady Of Mercy”, before a jubilant rendition of THAT debut single brings proceedings to a euphoric climax.

Public Enemy once said “Don’t Believe The Hype” but on this occasion we implore you do, because The Last Dinner Party played one of the most eagerly anticipated shows of the year and ably demonstrated why they’re so hotly tipped right now. If you get the chance to see them in an intimate setting such as this make sure you do as this time next year, The Last Dinner Party will almost certainly be filling rooms ten times this size and beyond.