Thursday, December 15th, 2022  
The Pastels

The Last Great Wilderness (2022 Reissue)

Geographic

Dec 15, 2022 By Ian Rushbury


Originally released in 2003, The Pastels’ soundtrack to the David Mackenzie film The Last Great Wilderness is an intriguing sidestep for the band who are the living embodiment of twee, whimsical indie cool. If you’re expecting some widescreen, John Williams style movie score, think again. There’s a charming, homemade feel to this 2022 re-release that does the trick that many soundtracks can’t do—it works well without the visuals.

The opening track, “Wilderness Theme” moves from strummy acoustic guitar to a limpid, flute and piano based tune, with a lovely Nick Drake/Bryter Layter feel. “Wilderness End Theme” channels Erik Satie, and in between you get a slightly incongruous, but very welcome cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Everybody is a Star.” There’s also a cute cameo by Jarvis Cocker in “I Picked a Flower.” If you’re looking for something to play after a long night at the indie club, this is your dream come true. (www.thepastels.org)

Author rating: 7/10

Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

