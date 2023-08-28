



Johnny’s Uncalled Four The Lost Album Wick

Web Exclusive

John Golden is known in industry circles as a record mastering engineer extraordinaire. His credits included such luminaries as Bill Withers, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Brian Eno until, in 1982, he was tasked with mastering Black Flag’s “TV Party.” After this, he became a sought after engineer in indie circles, working with labels such as Sub Pop, K, Touch & Go, and SST.

However, perhaps unbeknownst to the artists who benefited from his studio expertise, Golden had a brief recording and performing career himself in his home state of Ohio in the early ‘60s before being drafted and entering the Navy.

Described as “post-Elvis/pre-British Invasion” rock and roll, Johnny’s Uncalled Four’s The Lost Album unearths Golden’s pre-armed services pop/rock to a new audience. Comprised of both originals and covers, instrumentals and tried-and-true early rockers, The Lost Album provides a glimpse of what Golden and his cohort of fellow musicians could have become had not fate intervened.

The album begins with the Duane Eddy instrumental “Movin’ N’ Groovin’,” before segueing into “Maybe Baby,” a song made famous by Buddy Holly, a couple of Golden originals that fit the same Holly-esque mold, a cover of “Glad All Over” (Dave Clark Five), and the instrumental “Bulldog.”

Elsewhere, an instrumental version of “House of the Rising Son” fits the pre-rock and roll mold, but Golden’s own instrumentals, “Daydream” and “Exhibit A,” best it, the former with its yearning, plaintive guitar, and the latter with masterful, jaunty picking. And on tracks like “Everytime I Close My Eyes,” another Golden original, it’s clear what a heartthrob Golden could have been should his career have begun a good 5-10 years earlier.

No matter, The Lost Album proves that John Golden’s musical talents were not limited to the mixing desk. It’s a joy to hear. And now, Golden can be known not only as the guy who mixed for the stars, but also as a shining star in his own right. (www.daptonerecords.com/wick-records/)

Author rating: 7.5/10