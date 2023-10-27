The Mission
The Mission, Ist Ist
The Mission @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, October 24, 2023,
Oct 25, 2023
Photography by Geoff Shaw
Web Exclusive
Goth rock legends The Mission have always had a long-standing affinity with Nottingham’s Rock City, so it was quite fitting that they brought The Final Daze leg of their Deja Vu tour to the sold-out venue earlier this week. Manchester’s Ist Ist supported, and Under the Radar photographer was there to capture the highlights from an unforgettable evening.
