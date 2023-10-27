 The Mission @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, October 24, 2023 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 27th, 2023  
Subscribe

The Mission

The Mission, Ist Ist

The Mission @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, October 24, 2023,

Oct 25, 2023 By Geoff Shaw Photography by Geoff Shaw Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


Goth rock legends The Mission have always had a long-standing affinity with Nottingham’s Rock City, so it was quite fitting that they brought The Final Daze leg of their Deja Vu tour to the sold-out venue earlier this week. Manchester’s Ist Ist supported, and Under the Radar photographer was there to capture the highlights from an unforgettable evening.

The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
The Mission
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist
Ist Ist




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent