Wednesday, May 17th, 2023  
May 16, 2023 By Frank Valish


Flash and the Dynamics were a group of Puerto Rican born New Yorkers who grew up in El Barrio and in the late ’60s formed Flash and the Dynamics. The New York Sound is the band’s only album. But even a cursory listen will make abundantly clear what a shame this is.

The New York Sound effortlessly combines Latin rhythms, scorching electric guitar, engaging melody, and an overall sound that hews nicely to the psychedelic sound of the times. “Guajira Sicodelica” opens the album with a punchy statement of purpose, a psychedelic guajira or Cuban dance, which leads into the guitar-and-percussion instrumental, “Electric Latin Soul.” “Nena” is ’50s-style pop croon. The closer, “Santa Isabel De Las Lajas” jams with fiery piano and organ.

Originally released on Tico Records, the label that made Tito Puente famous, in 1971, The New York Sound is finally being reissued, by Craft Recordings, on beautiful clear purple 180 gram vinyl. The record sounds remarkable. But more importantly, this lesser known classic will now find new audiences, and hopefully be recognized for the true gem that it is. (www.craftrecordings.com)

Author rating: 8/10

