Whitmer Thomas
The Older I Get The Funnier I Was
Hardly Art
Nov 09, 2022 Web Exclusive
Following up the soundtrack album for his autobiographical HBO comedy special The Golden One, Whitmer Thomas has dropped his faux-Brit post-punker singing voice and gone au naturel on The Older I Get The Funnier I Was. The shift better suits his confessional style of music and comedy—as Thomas sings in “navel gazey,” “you gotta commit to the cringe and let it eat you alive.” From the playground pop of “Rigamarole” to the wistful “South Florida,” Thomas demonstrates he’s as talented a musician as he is a comic. (www.whitmerthomas.com)
Author rating: 8/10
