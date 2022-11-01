



Ruth Radelet The Other Side EP Self-Released

​This first solo endeavor from Ruth Radelet is very much in line with the music that the singer/songwriter had been making as the centerpiece of Chromatics for the better part of two decades. This EP collects material composed during a chaotic, two-year stretch full of personal changes, and was framed as if it were Radelet’s way of tying up loose ends on the previous phase of their creative career. It’s all too short, but what’s here will please Chromatics fans and leave listeners wondering what direction the next era of Radelet’s music might take. (www.ruthradelet.com)

Author rating: 6/10