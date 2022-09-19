 The Shins @ Chicago Theatre, Chicago, US, 8 September, 2022 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, September 19th, 2022  
Subscribe

The Shins

The Shins @ Chicago Theatre, Chicago, US, 8 September, 2022,

Sep 19, 2022 By Candace McDuffie Photography by Steven Nunez Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


The Shins celebrated the 21st anniversary of their debut album, Oh Inverted World, at Chicago Theatre on Thursday, September 8. The project, which was released in 2001, showcased a pensive wistfulness that the Alburquerque facet specialize in. Donning all white, the group kicked off the night with opening track “Caring is Creepy.” From the poetics of “Weird Divide” to the warm solace of “New Slang” (opening act Joseph joined onstage for backing vocals), onlookers were captivated from a musicality that is sonically timeless. Make sure to check out the next tour date near you.

Official Website













Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent