 Noah Deemer: The Sleepwalker (Self-Released) - review | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

Noah Deemer

The Sleepwalker

Self-Released

Sep 01, 2022 Web Exclusive By Matthew Berlyant Bookmark and Share


Recorded in Noah Deemer’s native North Carolina and partly in New York upon Deemer’s return during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, you won’t encounter too many records (though, technically, this is a cassette-only release that’s also streaming everywhere) that you just KNOW must have been made when we were all living in isolation from one another. Sounding like a broadcast from the deep, dark recesses of a cave deep underground, this 3 A.M. noise/collage montage evokes, in no particular order, The Blue Nile, some of Destroyer’s recent output, and when Deemer sings (as on the second track “Lay Your Hands”), it doesn’t hurt that he sounds like a concussed Alan Vega at times. There is also skronking, almost quasi-metal guitar heroics here that reminds one of groups like Pelican, Trans Am, or even Fucking Champs. When a squawking ’80s style sax comes on shortly afterwards, the overall feel is one of disorientation.

The title The Sleepwalker is no coincidence, as it constantly evokes that not quite awake but not quite asleep state throughout, not just when Deemer shouts the title over and over again on the title track. It starts out innocently enough, though, with ominously-titled opening track “Modern Ruins” featuring prominent analog synths sounding like something from Michael Rother’s side of NEU!’s third album NEU! ’75. By the third track, “Underwater Green/Coming Down,” we’re almost in ambient jazz territory with Deemer once again crooning. This is music that rewards close and repeated listening and by the fourth or fifth time, you will be hooked. (www.noahdeemer.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 8/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent