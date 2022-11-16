

Jane's Addiction Jane's Addiction

The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction @ United Center, Chicago, US, 5th November, 2022,

Photography by Adonis Childs Web Exclusive



When two legendary rock acts join forces together for a national tour, it’s guaranteed to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. That was the case for Jane’s Addiction hitting the road with The Smashing Pumpkins for the Spirits On Fire arena tour, which began last month in Dallas. Both groups boast illustrious careers that span decades, with fanbases being more devoted than ever to each facet paving the way for modern day bands. Jane’s Addiction sounded sharper than ever, doling out hits like “Jane Says,” “Stop!” and “Been Caught Stealing.” The Smashing Pumpkins took the stage shortly after and enchanted onlookers with classics including “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “Today” and “Tonight, Tonight.” Check out the exclusive photo gallery below.