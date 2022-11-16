 The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction @ United Center, Chicago, US, 5th November, 2022 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 16th, 2022  
Nov 15, 2022 By Candace McDuffie Photography by Adonis Childs Web Exclusive
When two legendary rock acts join forces together for a national tour, it’s guaranteed to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. That was the case for Jane’s Addiction hitting the road with The Smashing Pumpkins for the Spirits On Fire arena tour, which began last month in Dallas. Both groups boast illustrious careers that span decades, with fanbases being more devoted than ever to each facet paving the way for modern day bands. Jane’s Addiction sounded sharper than ever, doling out hits like “Jane Says,” “Stop!” and “Been Caught Stealing.” The Smashing Pumpkins took the stage shortly after and enchanted onlookers with classics including “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “Today” and “Tonight, Tonight.” Check out the exclusive photo gallery below.

Jane's Addiction
Jane’s Addiction
Jane's Addiction
Jane’s Addiction
Jane's Addiction
Jane’s Addiction
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
Jane's Addiction
Jane’s Addiction
Jane's Addiction
Jane’s Addiction
Jane's Addiction
Jane’s Addiction
Jane's Addiction
Jane’s Addiction
Jane's Addiction
Jane’s Addiction




