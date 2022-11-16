Jane's Addiction
The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction
The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction @ United Center, Chicago, US, 5th November, 2022,
Nov 15, 2022
Photography by Adonis Childs
Web Exclusive
When two legendary rock acts join forces together for a national tour, it’s guaranteed to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. That was the case for Jane’s Addiction hitting the road with The Smashing Pumpkins for the Spirits On Fire arena tour, which began last month in Dallas. Both groups boast illustrious careers that span decades, with fanbases being more devoted than ever to each facet paving the way for modern day bands. Jane’s Addiction sounded sharper than ever, doling out hits like “Jane Says,” “Stop!” and “Been Caught Stealing.” The Smashing Pumpkins took the stage shortly after and enchanted onlookers with classics including “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “Today” and “Tonight, Tonight.” Check out the exclusive photo gallery below.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Walkmen Reunite For First Shows in a Decade (News) — The Walkmen, Hamilton Leithauser
- Grammys 2023 Full List of Nominees: Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, Big Thief, and More (News) — Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, Big Thief, Spiritualized, Wilco, The War on Drugs, The Black Keys, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, ABBA, Coldplay, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Arcade Fire, Florence and the Machine
- Shame Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Fingers of Steel” (News) — Shame
- Premiere: Jacklen Ro Share New Track “Made of Sugar” (News) —
- The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction @ United Center, Chicago, US, 5th November, 2022 (Review) — The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.