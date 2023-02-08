



The WAEVE The WAEVE Transgressive

Web Exclusive

If the promise of the sprightly kaleidoscopic and exciting new, non-album debut single, “Something Pretty”—from The WAEVE, the collaborative effort of oddly paired trailblazing artists Graham Coxon (Blur) and Rose Elinor Dougall (formerly of The Pipettes)—was indicative of the musical creations for this coupling, then the album portended to be an unforgettable instant classic.

The best tracks on the duo’s self-titled debut album deliver on the promise wholeheartedly. The more upbeat, indie rock-oriented songs such as “Someone Up There,” “All Along,” “Kill Me Again,” and opener “Can I Call You” settle into a groove of nuanced pop rock that erupt with bursting melodies and vibrant accents. The catchy rhythms are skillfully constructed and executed, at times expanding with orchestral flourishes or beats that tiptoe along the border of prog rock. The shared vocal duties lend variety and charm as the rousing choruses are often fluffed up with multi-tracked vocals and impart a certain airiness.

This musical splendor isn’t quite sustained through all 10 tracks as the tempos slow and the rocky edges are smoothed over and woven into a blithe pop vibe. Although the arrangements have surreal qualities that occasionally add up to a feeling of being enveloped by whimsies and trances, they take you through a varied landscape of delicate melodies that aren’t always as exciting and engaging the tracks mentioned above.

Overall, The WAEVE is an unpredictable album that shows streaks of brilliance with a genuinely entertaining mix of cinematic British rock and indie pop, brought to life with polished vocals. The WAEVE have a unique musical style and the album has some alluring material that will keep listeners entertained and interested. Even the softer more mundane tracks are a warm and fuzzy kind of rock with woozy orchestrations, an amiable swirl of sound, and a pleasant cacophony of motley instrumentation.

An instant classic? Remains to be seen. Unforgettable? Perhaps. An album with flashes of pure rock and roll splendor from a band that’s super talented and not afraid to take chances? Absolutely! (www.thewaeveofficial.com)

Author rating: 8/10