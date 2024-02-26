



Native Nod This Can’t Exist The Numero Group

Web Exclusive

Like some of you reading this, I surmise, I follow The Numero Group on Bandcamp and one day last year when I saw an update from them and that they were putting this out, I completely flipped. Comprised of Ted Leo’s younger brothers Chris and Danny Leo, alongside Justin Simon and Dave Lerner, and just teenagers when they were active, Native Nod were a short-lived but excellent and influential early ’90s post-hardcore band from northern New Jersey who put out just three 7-inches on the venerable Gern Blandsten label and then broke up. Its members wenton to be in projects as diverse as The Van Pelt and The Lapse (both featuring Chris Leo) alongside experimental label Mesh-Key Records (established by Simon). Playing this material for the first time in decades, I wasn’t sure how it was going to hold up, but I was floored all over again like I was in 1993, as they had a completely unique take on this sound, one part Soulside and one part Slint, but really like neither and their own thing completely. And they were kids, too.

On one hand, this single LP almost complete discography (minus their track on the Fear of Smell comp, “Mr. President”) is a vinyl reissue of their discography CD, Today Puberty, Tomorrow the World, from the late ’90s. On the other hand, what also makes it an absolutely essential purchase for fans or anyone curious about the extremely fertile D.I.Y. post-hardcore/emo scene back then is the amazing 20-page booklet with liner notes from Jenn Pelly that comes with it. It’s insanely good, in fact, since it perfectly captures the feel of those heady times. And the photos (all by the also venerable scene photographer Justine deMetrick of Intermission zine) are stunning, too. This is a must own and a great summary of a short-lived, but wonderful band. (www.numerogroup.com/products/this-cant-exist)

Author rating: 8.5/10