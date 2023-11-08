 Brigitte Calls Me Baby: This House is Made of Corners EP (ATO) - review | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Nov 08, 2023 By Hays Davis


Following a buzzy SXSW 2023 appearance, the debut EP from Chicago-based quintet Brigitte Calls Me Baby strongly suggests that the attention from their live shows is well warranted. Recorded with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson), the five-song This House is Made of Corners finds the band bringing their engaging sound, with echoes of The Smiths and The Strokes, to a record that plays like a string of singles.

“Eddie My Love” brings out the influence of Roy Orbison’s impassioned vocals on singer Wes Leavins as the song builds to a towering climax that surely would have had the sunglasses-clad rock pioneer nodding with approval. And the fizzy energy of “Impressively Average,” driving like jacked-up Strokes or Killers, is a thrill ride of heartache that begs, and rewards, repeat trips. (www.brigittecallsmebaby.com)

Author rating: 7/10

