Thursday, Cursive, Anthony Green @ The Forge, Joliet, IL, 4th December, 2022,
Dec 15, 2022
Photography by Candace McDuffie
On December 4, The Forge in Joliet became the emotive backdrop for a performance featuring three unforgettable acts: Anthony Green, Cursive and Thursday. Green, who is the frontman for Circa Survive and Saosin, has also experienced success as a solo artist. His tender acoustic set, which featured an impressive Deftones cover of “Diamond Eyes,” gave way to an impassioned rendering from Cursive.
The Omaha facet gave a spirited rendition of their third studio album, Domestica, from beginning to end. The nine songs, which featured classics like “The Martyr” and “The Night I Lost The Will To Fight,” flew by in a flash. The pure enthusiasm of lead singer Tim Kasher inspired onlookers who were eager to soak up his—and Cursive’s—stamina.
Thursday rounded out the evening by performing their 2001 breakthrough sophomore album, Full Collapse, in its entirety. Their encore, which consisted of “Jet Black New Year,” “Signals Over The Air” and “War All The Time,” further cemented their status as post-hardcore visionaries who helped shape the genre. Check out the exclusive photo gallery from the concert below.
