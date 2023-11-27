



Cidny Bullens TransElectric: My Life as a Cosmic Rock Star Published by Chicago Review Press

As the subtitle of his memoir suggests, Cidny Bullens is a “cosmic rock star.” He has recorded and performed with Elton John, sang lead vocals on the Grease soundtrack, written and recorded several solo albums, and has performed his own one-man show. Also, Cidny spent the first 61 years of his life as a woman.

In TransElectric, Bullens tells his story with prose that is, pardon the pun, electric. He recounts his early days of writing disco hits for Casablanca Records, meeting and working with Elton John, singing backing vocals onstage during the Rock of the Westies tour. He recounts his solo career of the late ‘70s and falling out of favor in the industry, only to mount a comeback after the tragic passing of his daughter from cancer at 11 years old.

Bullens’ story is in many ways tragic, but it is in more ways uplifting. At 61, he decided to transition to male, a body he always felt was more him than the woman’s frame he was born into.

Bullens, who also released a new album, Little Pieces on Kill Rock Stars, to coincide with his memoir, does not gloss over any of the hardships of his life circumstances. Rather his memoir is introspective and self-reflective, a beacon for all of those who struggle, who might not feel at home with who they are. TransElectric gives proof to the notion that hope can ultimately shine through in the end. (www.cidnybullens.com)

Author rating: 8/10