



Wild Carnation Tricycle (Remastered Expanded Edition) Delmore Recording Society

Web Exclusive

Back in 1994, this first album by The Feelies offshoot Wild Carnation came out on CD only. Formed in the early ’90s after the initial breakup of The Feelies in 1991/1992, Wild Carnation at that time consisted of bassist/vocalist/songwriter Brenda Sauter, her husband Rich Barnes on guitar, and drummer extraordinaire Chris O’Donovan (they would later add O’Donovan’s wife Anne Hopkins on keyboards).

Almost 30(!) years later, the original label Delmore Recording Society (also the folks responsible for keeping the work of the incredible Karen Dalton in print) have lovingly reissued it on vinyl for RSD last month with their second album Superbus (originally released only on CD in 2007) following in September. I believe that this was supposed to come out last year, but either way, it’s finally here, and what a beauty it is. The vinyl color is beautiful, the packaging is on point, and most importantly, the music is great, of course, too.

Tricycle has never been on vinyl before. So what does it sound like? Think of a mix of The Feelies alongside the propulsive, repetitive drive of prime ’90s Stereolab, and a notable ’60s pop side (they have covered The Grass Roots) and you’ll be somewhere in the right ballpark. If any of that sounds appealing, this writer highly urges you all to get this. This is a dream come true for a long-time fan like myself. Here’s hoping their third album comes out sooner rather than later. (www.delmorerecordings.com/album/tricycle-remastered-expanded-edition)

Author rating: 8.5/10