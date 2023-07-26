



Buckcherry Vol. 10 Round Hill

Party rock is a difficult “genre” to objectively review. One man’s “Girls, Girls, Girls” is another man’s, well, “Girls, Girls, Girls,” if you know what I mean. Buckcherry has ridden this party rockin’ vibe from the late ‘90s and is still going strong, evidenced by Vol. 10 being the band’s second album in three years, following 2021’s Hellbound.

The problem is, listening to these albums back-to-back, Vol. 10 seems to be a vastly superior product. Let’s try to break it down. When Buckcherry is good, it’s great. Singer Josh Todd is one of the best rock voices to lead an up-tempo blues-based rock outfit since, well maybe Axl Rose. However, Buckcherry both succeeds and fails at the song level. When things are good, the songs pop with energy. Lyrical themes, while admittedly never the most intellectually stimulating, retain a certain edge to match the musical and vocal intensity (read: they are not objectively stupid or blatantly offensive on their face). When it’s bad, and I’ve alluded to this already, the lyrics are limited to cliche or trope, or even worse gratuitous swearing for no reason or sexual offensiveness. At at its worst, this leads to party rock that is simply boring, which was too often the case on Hellbound. That said, Vol. 10 is a completely different story.

First off, it swings. From the opening riff and vocal lines of opening track “This and That,” the band, led by Todd’s high-octane vocals, simply grooves. Sure there are thinly veiled sexual allusions (with this band, what else would you expect?), but it almost doesn’t matter what Todd is singing. It’s about the how. And when the band rips right into a riff that could have come from Guns ‘N Roses circa 1987 (and with guitar solos to match) with “Good Time,” the listener knows the band’s not messing around.

Always a sucker for a power ballad, Buckcherry can suffer from hit-or-miss in this area as well, but “Feels Like Love,” sequenced strategically at the album’s midpoint, perfects the formula. A stretch perhaps, but it almost feels like Todd is channeling Foreigner (a good thing in this context).

Not everything hits with the same intensity. “Shine Your Light” and “Let’s Get Wild” could be described as cookie-cutter. But the album finishes strong, with another legitimate hard rocker, “With You,” and another gigantic ballad, “Pain.”

At 37 minutes, Vol. 10 doesn’t overstay its welcome. It hits like a sledgehammer and peaces out, ironically with a “bonus track” cover of Bryan Adams’ “Summer of 69,” which also isn’t as bad as you might imagine.

Again, reviewing a new Buckcherry album might seem like an unenviable task. Objectively, to borrow a phrase, this band is what it is. No one would accuse Buckcherry of being intellectual music or sonic groundbreakers. But that’s not the point or the purpose. Since the band’s self-titled 1999 debut, Buckcherry has been the best when it’s been the rocking-est, the funnest, and the biggest, the most amphetamine-drenched up-all-night rock and roll party with a soft side equal to the best of late-‘80s power ballads. And with Vol. 10, the band delivers the goods. (www.buckcherry.com)

Author rating: 7/10