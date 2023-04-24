



7 Seconds Walk Together, Rock Together (Deluxe Edition) Trust

If there is a better put-together reissue this year in any genre, I’ll be quite surprised. Trust continue their winning streak by reissuing this classic 1985 EP from the still active Reno, Nevada hardcore punk pioneers 7 Seconds, restoring the original cover art and adding a 20 page booklet that serves as an oral history of the band from 1984 to 1986 featuring interviews with everyone from producer Ian MacKaye to pro skate legend Tony Hawk, a short essay by Pushead (who did the art for the 1986 album release that combines this EP with a few bonus tracks and a live set), a one-sheet glossy, stickers, and even comics.

Most importantly, the sound here is excellent, too, the best this long-time fan has ever heard this material sound. At the time of its release, Walk Together, Rock Together represented a massive sonic upgrade from their previous material given that it was recorded by Don Zientara and Ian MacKaye at Inner Ear Studios. There is better melody and song structure than on previous releases, even a cover of Nena’s “99 Red Balloons” that remains their most well-known song, and even creative use of cowbell on a few tracks, so they were spreading their wings. This is still a hardcore record, though, and as such, this would be the last hardcore punk record they’d release until the mid-’90s, experimenting with a more rock-oriented sound from 1986’s excellent New Wind to 1993’s Out the Shizzy.

It should be noted that some editions have a bonus 7-inch featuring a re-recording of “Regress No Way” (originally titled “No Class No Way” for an unreleased LP on Alternative Tentacles back in 1983 and not released until 1991’s also essential Old School) and “We’re Gonna Fight,” another classic re-recording of a song that dated back to their first 7-inch, Skins, Brains, and Guts.

It should also be noted that there is a song called “Trust” on 7 Seconds’ debut album The Crew, which they reissued back in 2021 in a similar fashion. I can’t wait to see what’s next from them if this is the standard they set. You can just feel the love and attention given to make this happen. (www.trustrecordscompany.com)

Author rating: 9.5/10