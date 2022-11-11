



girlpuppy When I’m Alone Royal Mountain

Perfect pop songs are normally the purview of the three-minute and under crowd. So Atlanta based girlpuppy’s (aka Becca Harvey) “Destroyer” clocking in well over the five-minute mark is decidedly out of bounds. It’s also every bit the perfect pop song and one of the best on offer this year. The song’s driving rhythm effortlessly shifts from first, to second, to a drum driven third gear and never lets go. Harvey is at her offbeat best on her debut LP, When I’m Alone, when her songs have a little more spring in their step and something unusual to say.

With the exception of “Destroyer,” the latter half of the album drags in places (“Emma Marie” and the title track in particular) and Harvey’s tendency to longer running times does those moments no favors. But an earlier song on the slower side (“Somewhere”) benefits from a string arrangement and a classic Elliott Smith-inspired melody. Fortunately though, for most of When I’m Alone a more energetic vibe prevails. The clangorous “I Want to Be There” finds Harvey using a stitched-together approach not unlike Alex G’s, whose bandmate Sam Acchione serves as co-producer here. While the traipsing beat and groove-heavy melody of “Teenage Dream” finds Harvey pondering her demise in the bathroom à la Elvis Presley. When I’m Alone makes for a fine debut that shines best when the songs are quickly paced and subtly quirky. (www.girlpuppy.com)

Author rating: 7/10