Wilderness Festival, Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, UK, August 3-6, 2023,

Earlier this month, Under The Radar visited Wilderness Festival on the Cornbury Estate near Charlbury, Oxfordshire. Described as “Britain’s Poshest Festival”, it’s like a super-sized English village fete crossed with a weekend “larging it” in Ibiza.

A mixture of welly wanging, fancy dress cricket, top bands, and banging beats interspersed with fine dining.

Wilderness isn’t just a music festival, but more of a party where everyone can have experiences to remember.

Although happy to try the lake for some wild swimming we eschewed the hot tubs, yoga, banqueting, and themed fancy dress to see some top bands.

Our walk into the site, on Thursday, coincided with some proper foot stomping shanties coming from The Atrium stage and the Old Time Sailors. A cross between The Levellers and The Fishermen’s Friends, they sang and danced from “Seven Drunken Nights” to a crowd pleasing “Yellow Submarine”. A walk to the woods brought us to The Jumpyard and Thrill Collins, a three-piece band of guitar, double bass and Cajon box drum delighting a dancing crowd with seamless mashups of Craig David, Shanks and Bigfoot, and So Solid Crew’s R&B classics followed by a very topical “Barbie Girl”.

Old Time Sailors

Thrill Collins

Let’s go party? OK!! So it was off to see Andy Cato, of Groove Armada fame, and his son Spooky Cash-Cash, 15 years old and already dropping some solid beats. “You’ve Got The Love” right there on stage.

Andy Cato

A trip to The Smudge stage for Beans on Toast with rousing folk anthems like “War On Drugs” and risky tales about stickers, then Milton Jones’ stand-up comedy in a packed Forum finished our first day off nicely.

Beans on Toast

Friday started with a lovely swim in the lake past the festival goers relaxing in the hot tubs and a flotilla of paddleboards where mindful yoga was taking place. The music does not start too early giving everyone a chance to take part in the many activities on offer.

Jo Whiley is first up on the main stage, appearing behind the top of a massive video screen to play nineties anthems to an appreciative crowd. We decided to explore more of the site and were drawn into The Clubhouse where Lori Campbell was singing her wistful folk tinged songs to an audience containing her god-daughter who was keen to join her on stage.

Jo Whiley

On the opposite side of the Playing Fields from The Clubhouse we found The House Of Sublime where the Queerdos Cabaret was in full swing.

Rhys’Pieces and a host of beautiful queens lip syncing and dressed like Jessica Rabbit, fitting in nicely with Friday’s dress up theme. Bunny ears were everywhere.

Confidence Man were born for this festival, Janet and Sugar strutting the stage athletically, delivering their fabulous disco anthems and joined by an audience dressed as penguins, flamingos, and swans. They cavorted in a cloud of smoke- filled bubbles kicking off with “Toy Boy” through bangers like “C.O.O.L. Party” ending with the massive crowd getting down (literally) to “Boyfriend” and a euphoric “Holiday”. It was surprising to learn that some had never heard of them but not everyone was there for the music.

Confidence Man

Confidence Man

Luckily lots of them were there for The Chemical Brothers. They brought the full show to Wilderness. Confetti cannons, giant balloons, laser eyed robots, and the massive immersive sound we’ve come to love. As always, the visuals dominate the stage dwarfing Ed Simons who bounced out from behind the keyboards to whip up an already excited crowd. “Swoon”, “Hey Boy Hey Girl”, “The Golden Path”, “Block Rockin’ Beats”, and “Galvanize” show the depth and variety of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons’ tunes.

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers

After a quick pitstop for delicious poutine (who would have thought fries, cheese curds and gravy could taste so good) we found Los Bitchos playing their Cumbia tinged guitar instrumentals. Chris Tofu’s Jumpyard stage was the place to be for late night revelry and conveniently en route to The Valley where DJs Honey Dijon and TSHA kept everyone dancing until dawn.

Los Bitchos

Heavy rain dampened spirits on Saturday morning, but a massive cheer went up from the campsite as the sun poked its head through the clouds.

Bookending GoGo Penguin’s nu-jazz, Franc Moody’s electronic inspired funk, Batala Portsmouth’s Brazilian samba drumming, and Arlo Parks’ beautiful heart wrenching soul ballads were two highlights of the weekend for us.

Batala Portsmouth

Arlo Parks

The Zombies were formed in 1961 while founder members Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone were still at school. Now, sixty two years later, they still retain their enthusiasm for their tremendous back catalogue of songs and infuse them with vitality.

The Zombies

Often cited as a favourite album by stars like Paul Weller we were treated to three tracks from Odessey and Oracle as a medley, “Care of Cell 44”, “This Will Be Our Year” and “Time Of The Season” mixed in with new tracks “You Could Be My Love” and “Merry-Go-Round” from the latest album Different Game.

The Zombies

A wonderful bonus was the addition of Argent’s “Hold Your Head Up” - an absolute anthem from 1972 - and finishing off with “She’s Not There”. Their set was one of total joy and given a rapturous round of applause by an appreciative audience.

The Zombies

Then the rain returned.

At the other end of the day, we danced in the mud in our soggy boots to Acid Klaus, Adrian Flanagan’s latest and greatest band. With Cat Rin and Philly Piper sharing vocals and Dimitri Why Don’t You on drums the banging beats did not let up for a minute. Kicking off with “Party Sized Away Day”, “Crashing Cars In Ibiza” and “You’re A Freak” this was the place to be. “Blow Your Speakers” and “Nightclub Marilyn” followed and were the reason Under The Radar missed Christine and the Queens and the wonderful drone show lighting up the sky with a stag, peacock and phoenix. To be fair it was worth it!

Acid Klaus

Christine and the Queens

Sunday was dry and sunny all day. The site held up well and paths were soon clear of mud which meant that it was fine for “The Grand Irrational” steeplechase to go ahead complete with the traditional streakers.

Flyte on the Wilderness stage seemed to us to have listened to a lot of CSN and that’s no bad thing. Ballin’ Jacks offered a raw soul sound at The Jumpyard while Uche Yara had shades of Lianne La Havas in her mellow tunes.

The build up of crowds in the main arena signalled the triumphant entrance of the Sugababes and didn’t we just love it !! Everyone singing along to “Freak Like Me”, “Hole In The Head”, and “Push The Button”. Mutya, Keisha, and Siobhan started this journey when they were eleven and it’s got many more years to go.

Sugababes

It was Fatboy Slim’s pleasure to crown off the weekend with his familiar style. A tribute to deceased stars as his video back drop was accompanied by “Praise You”, “Heard It Through The Grapevine” and “Low Rider” of course given his special treatment and mixed to perfection.

Fatboy Slim

It was time to head home. If you want a festival that is so much more than music then Wilderness is the one for you.