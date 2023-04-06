



Yaeji With a Hammer XL

Web Exclusive

Since the release of her first two deep house EPs in 2017, Korean-American multi-hyphenate Yaeji has been on a steady ascent to dance-music stardom. The DJ, producer, singer, and rapper broke through New York City’s dance scene with bilingual sets marked by slinky, bass-heavy beats and a wispy murmur of a voice, channeling introspective musings on themes like community and heritage into glossy floor-fillers and making space for the euphoria and intimacy of clubbing to coexist in the process. On her debut album, With a Hammer, Yaeji steps confidently into more experimental territory, enlisting fluctuating and textured production to probe metaphysical questions that explore collective patterns as much as personal expansion.

While Yaeji’s first full-length mixtape, 2020’s What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던, more fully established her sonic versatility and reflective thematic tendencies, With a Hammer propels this momentum further. Her melodic and pop sensibilities still make appearances, like the sunny and tropical “Done (Let’s Get It)”, but she makes room for new sounds and textures: harder and heavier beats stutter and stop on tracks such as “Fever” and “For Granted,” rising from the sounds of rubbery synths and Yaeji’s placid baby voice into darker currents of combative rap and frenetic drum’n’bass. She ventures into trippier hip-hop on “Passed Me By” and tinkers with industrial clangs on the title track, blasting a throbbing bass on the bionic “Michelin” (feat. Enayet). Her songs don’t stand still—they rise and fall, gliding from angular, agitated beats to dreamy, diffused breaks with instinctive pacing and technical skill. They brim with tightly-wound creativity, confounding expectations and always surprising listeners.

The result is a record that is kinetic and dynamic, paralleling its lyrical explorations. She challenges the linearity of time (“Why do we think the past is a faraway place/Why do we think the future is a faraway place”) and the persistence of calcified habits (“Why are we the ones to always run away/…to always apologize”), juxtaposing broad questions (“Isn’t it our mission this life/To break the cycles”) with diaristic reflections (“Isn’t it a form of love/To be asking yourself how you want to be”). She steps into her anger with lyrics about screaming, crying, and smashing things, but most of all, she talks about freedom—freedom to feel, to speak, to live in peace. She embraces the fluidity of her emotions and the malleability of time, giving us permission to believe that, though the “Internet said there’s nothing we can do to save the future generation,” “This is just the beginning.” And because of that, With a Hammer feels not just powerful, but empowering, suggesting the restorative potential of emotional evolution, both personal and collective. (www.yaeji.com)

Author rating: 8/10