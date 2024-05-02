

Wiz Khalifa Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane @ Decade Of Drai’s, Las Vegas, US. April 26-27, 2024,

Web Exclusive Photography by Drai's

When it comes to nightlife in Sin City, Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub has perfected the meaning of luxury after having a monumental 10 year run. On Memorial Day Weekend 2014, the iconic venue first opened its doors atop The Cromwell at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Now, it’s the premier spot for the world’s most famous and chart-topping hip-hop artists.

Grammy award-winning and nominated performers over the years include Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Future and Big Sean. New additions to the Drai’s family in 2024 will consist of Ja-Rule and Quavo. This past weekend, Drai’s reminded its patrons of why it remains a trailblazer in the world of not just entertainment but hospitality as well.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating a decade of unforgettable moments and performances at Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub,” stated Dustin Drai, President of Drai’s Management Group. “As we mark this milestone, we are excited for this year’s lineup of exclusive live acts and remain dedicated to continuing the excellence of Drai’s delivering unparalleled entertainment and performances into the next decade and beyond.”

Under The Radar was there for every moment of the special occasion. Before Friday night’s festivities kicked off, guests were treated to an intimate anniversary dinner at Drai’s. The space is sprawling and luminous in the evening, with its open layout being even more impressive when examined up close. The menu consisted of savoury items such as hamachi crudo, lobster ravioli, salmon, risotto and truffle macaroni and cheese.

To top things off was a sumptuous tiramisu dessert, accompanied by seemingly endless glasses of Veuve Clicquot. This served as a precursor to Drai’s Nightclub headliner, Wiz Khalifa. The “Rolling Papers 2” rapper executed an energetic set that captured his stoner cool. The club provides a truly immersive experience featuring over 5,000 square feet of LED screens and cutting-edge sound systems.

Its sleek and sexy design encapsulates the essence of lavishness, making it a destination that people from all over the world travel to see. The following day, Wiz headlined Drai’s Beachclub–which has one of the best views in all of Las Vegas. Attendees enjoyed overlooking the strip while also relaxing in opulent cabanas, bungalows and enjoying service that really is unparalleled.

Both of the emcee’s performances contained his biggest hits like “The Thrill,” “Black and Yellow,” “Or Nah” and “See You Again.” On Saturday, guests had another delectable dining outing at Giada located at The Cromwell. The decadent five course meal consisted of its signature bread board, bucatini, salmon, petite filets and Giada’s signature cookies for dessert. Hyped up on adrenaline and Italian cuisine, next patrons prepared for an exclusive tasting of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac.

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane took the stage at Drai’s for the final night of the celebration and was delighted to be there. His discography features a lot of southern classics which are more captivating in person, including “Lemonade,” “Freaky Girl” and “I Think I Love Her.” As Gucci ended his set with “Wasted,” it was only a matter of time before confetti covered the stage–then the floor–of Drai’s. It has been extraordinary watching one of Vegas’ most exciting venues continuing to flourish: here’s to more decades to come.