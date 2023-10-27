



The Front Bottoms You Are Who You Hang Out With Fueled By Ramen

Web Exclusive

“You got my initials/Photographic memory/Ask if I’m emotional/Fuck yeah!” chants The Front Bottoms’ frontman Brian Sella on “Emotional,” the opener to their new album, You Are Who You Hang Out With. It’s a track that gloriously tumbles together pummelling synth melodies, in-your-face drums, off-the-rails vocoder, juggernaut riffs and a barking dog (yes, a barking dog) into a two minutes 43 seconds statement of intent. Loss, despair, anger, frustration, jealousy, acceptance, and sometimes even a tinge of hope, are spilled out across the album’s 10 tracks. Songs that range from out-and-out pop punk/emo anthems (“Emotional,” “Clear Path,” “Brick”) to the acoustic guitar-driven idiosyncrasy (“Outlook,” “Paris”) that The Front Bottoms have made their calling card.

Crucially, while Sella’s vocals run the gamut of Will Toledo to Tom DeLonge, via—in vocoder-enhanced form—even that of Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs’ solo work, his tone is cut through with the experience of a man now in his mid-30s. Songs of love and loss proliferate, but the feeling here is of a Sella reckoning not only with his past, but also with the next generation’s uncertain future.

The only possible flab here is the Weezer album filler-infused “Not Joking” and The National-tinged “Punching Bag.” Beyond this, You Are Who You Hang Out With is a triumphant return to form. Its eclectic collection of kooky hooks, emo earworms, and singalong choruses prove that—like contemporaries such as Tigers Jaw—The Front Bottoms not only retain relevance by the bucketload but have also reached a point in their journey that lends a maturity to their emotional repertoire. You Are Who You Hang Out With represents the point at which Brian Sella and Mat Uychich have earned their right to cynicism. And it feels like a milestone rather than a millstone. (www.thefrontbottoms.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10