Alex Izenberg Announces New Full Band Album, Shares Two New Songs

Photography by Giraffe Studios



Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Alex Izenberg has announced a new album, Alex Izenberg & The Exiles, which, as its title suggests, is his first album recorded with a full band. He has also shared its first two singles, “Drinking the Dusk Away” and “Only the Moon Knows.” Alex Izenberg & The Exiles is due out July 26 via Domino. Below, check out the singles, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Alex Izenberg & The Exiles is Izenberg’s fourth album and the follow up to 2022’s I’m Not There.

Izenberg’s childhood friend and regular collaborator, multi-instrumentalist Greg Hartunian, co-produced the album with Izenberg, recording it at Tropico Beauty in Glendale, California. Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, Built to Spill) mixed the album. The sessions also featured drummer Jay Rudolph (Weyes Blood), keyboardist Tyler Cash (Devendra Banhart), bassist Max Whipple (Sparks), pedal steel guitarist Connor Gallaher (Lana Del Rey), saxophonist Colin Kupka, guitarist Dashiell Le Francis, and vocalists Marina Allen, Juliana Giraffe, Gracie Jackson, and Colby Nathan. Izenberg arranged the album’s strings with Cynthia Tolson (MUNA).

Read our My Firsts and The End interviews with Izenberg.

Alex Izenberg & The Exiles Tracklist:

1. The Gospel of Exiles

2. An Obscured Odyssey

3. The Wraith Behind Our Eyes

4. Drinking the Dusk Away

5. Dreams of Déjà Vu

6. Threaded Dances

7. Only the Moon Knows

8. Pareidolia

9. United States (of Mind)

10. Apophenia

11. As the Dawn Serenades the Dark

