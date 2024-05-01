News

Charly Bliss Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Nineteen” FOREVER Due Out August 16 via Lucky Number

Photography by Milan Dileo



Charly Bliss have announced a new album, FOREVER, and shared its first single, “Nineteen,” via a music video. FOREVER is due out August 16 via Lucky Number. Check out “Nineteen” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Charly Bliss is Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox, and Dan Shure. Sam Hendricks co-produced the album with Jake Luppen (Hippo Campus) and Caleb Wright (Samia).

FOREVER follows their 2019 album, Young Enough, and 2019 EP, Supermoon. In 2023 the band released two new songs—“You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” and “I Need a New Boyfriend” (which was one of our Songs of the Week and accompanied by a dating site)—neither of which are on the new album.

Eva Hendricks had this to say about “Nineteen” in a press release: “I’ll always be fascinated by love and relationships that don’t quite work and bring tsunamis of heartbreak. The further away I am from it, the kind of love that bashes you against the rocks just as often as it carries you over waves of manic joy, the easier it is to see the full scope of it. First love is crazy.”

Young Enough was picked as our Album of the Week.

Check out our review of their Supermoon EP.

FOREVER Tracklist:

1. Tragic

2. Calling You Out

3. Back There Now

4. Nineteen

5. In Your Bed

6. I’m Not Dead

7. How Do You Do It

8. I Don’t Know Anything

9. Here Comes The Darkness

10. Waiting For You

11. Easy To Love You

12. Last First Kiss

