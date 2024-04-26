Fat Dog Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Running”
WOLF. Due Out September 6 via Domino
Apr 26, 2024
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
South London five-piece Fat Dog have announced their debut album, WOLF., and shared a new song from it, “Running,” via a music video. They have also announced some fall North American tour dates. WOLF. is due out September 6 via Domino. Check out “Running” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.
Joe Love fronts Fat Dog and the band also features Chris Hughes (keyboards/synths), Ben Harris (bass), Johnny Hutchinson (drums) and Morgan Wallace (keyboards/saxophone). Love produced the album with James Ford and Jimmy Robertson. Influences mentioned in the press release include: Bicep, I.R.O.K, Kamasi Washington, and the Russian experimental EDM group Little Big. WOLF. includes the band’s previously released first two singles, “King of the Slugs” and “All the Same.”
“A lot of music at the moment is very cerebral and people won’t dance to it,” says Hughes. “Our music is the polar opposite of thinking music.”
WOOF. Tracklist:
1. Vigilante
2. Closer to God
3. Wither
4. Clowns
5. King of the Slugs
6. All the Same
7. I am the King
8. Running
9. And so it Came to Pass
Fat Dog Tour Dates: Fri. Apr. 26 – Bourges, FR @ Le Printemps de Bourges
Sat. May 4 – Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger
Sun. May 5 – Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger
Mon. May 6 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms
Tue. May 7 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club
Wed. May 8 – Hull, UK @ The Polar Bear
Thu. May. 9 – Wrexham, UK @ Focus Wales
Fri. May 10 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
Sat. May 11 – Reading, UK @ Are You Listening?
Tue. May 14 – Exeter, UK @ Cavern
Wed. May 15 – Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon
Thu. May 16 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires
Fri. May 17 – Le Havre, FR @ Foul Weather Festival
Sat. May 18 – Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock
Thu. May 23 – Margate, UK @ Where Else?
Sun. May 26 – Cardiff, UK @ Celebrate This Place Festival
Mon. May 27 – Sun. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera A La Ciutat
Fri. May 31 - Sun. Jun. 2 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
Wed. June 26 - Sun. June 30 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Sat. Jul. 6 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes
Wed. July. 10 - Sat. July 13 – Træna, NO @ Trӕnafestivalen
Thu. July 11- Sat. July 13 - Normandy, FR @ Pete The Monkey Festival
Thu. July 25 - Sun. July 28 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
Fri. July 26 - Sun. July 28 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival
Fri. Jul. 26 - Mon. Jul. 29 – North Yorkshire, UK @ Deer Shed
Thu. Aug. 8 - Sun. Aug. 11 - Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
Fri. Aug. 16 - Brittany, FR @ La Route Du Rock
Sat. Aug. 17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
Sun. Aug. 18 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
Sat. Aug. 31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
Thu. Sept. 12 - Sun. Sept. 15 - Trento, IT @ Poplar Festival
Sat. Sept. 28 - Sheffield, UK @ Float Along Festival
Thu. Oct. 3 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Tue. Oct. 8 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
Wed. Oct. 9 – Groningen, NL @ VERA
Thu. Oct. 10 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Fri. Oct. 11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Skatecafe
Sat. Oct 12 - Tilburg, NL, @ Here’s the Thing Festival
Mon. Oct. 14 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
Tue. Oct. 15 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
Wed. Oct. 16 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
Sat. Oct. 19 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
Mon. Oct. 21 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
Tue. Oct. 22 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye
Thu. Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
Sat. Oct. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge
Sun. Oct. 27 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
Tue. Oct. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
Wed. Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Thu. Nov. 7 - Dublin, IR @ The Grand Social
Fri. Nov. 8 - Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall
Sat. Nov. 9 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
Sun. Nov. 10 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Tue. Nov. 12 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Wed. Nov. 13 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
Thu. Nov. 14 - Sheffield, UK @ Crookes Social Club
Fri. Nov. 15 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Sat. Nov. 16 - Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s
Sun. Nov. 17 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
Thu. Nov. 21 – Southampton, UK @ Papillon
Fri. Nov. 22 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Sat. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
