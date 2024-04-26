News

Fat Dog Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Running” WOLF. Due Out September 6 via Domino

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



South London five-piece Fat Dog have announced their debut album, WOLF., and shared a new song from it, “Running,” via a music video. They have also announced some fall North American tour dates. WOLF. is due out September 6 via Domino. Check out “Running” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Joe Love fronts Fat Dog and the band also features Chris Hughes (keyboards/synths), Ben Harris (bass), Johnny Hutchinson (drums) and Morgan Wallace (keyboards/saxophone). Love produced the album with James Ford and Jimmy Robertson. Influences mentioned in the press release include: Bicep, I.R.O.K, Kamasi Washington, and the Russian experimental EDM group Little Big. WOLF. includes the band’s previously released first two singles, “King of the Slugs” and “All the Same.”

“A lot of music at the moment is very cerebral and people won’t dance to it,” says Hughes. “Our music is the polar opposite of thinking music.”

WOOF. Tracklist:

1. Vigilante

2. Closer to God

3. Wither

4. Clowns

5. King of the Slugs

6. All the Same

7. I am the King

8. Running

9. And so it Came to Pass

Fat Dog Tour Dates: Fri. Apr. 26 – Bourges, FR @ Le Printemps de Bourges

Sat. May 4 – Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger

Sun. May 5 – Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger

Mon. May 6 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

Tue. May 7 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club

Wed. May 8 – Hull, UK @ The Polar Bear

Thu. May. 9 – Wrexham, UK @ Focus Wales

Fri. May 10 – Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

Sat. May 11 – Reading, UK @ Are You Listening?

Tue. May 14 – Exeter, UK @ Cavern

Wed. May 15 – Oxford, UK @ Bullingdon

Thu. May 16 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires

Fri. May 17 – Le Havre, FR @ Foul Weather Festival

Sat. May 18 – Saint-Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock

Thu. May 23 – Margate, UK @ Where Else?

Sun. May 26 – Cardiff, UK @ Celebrate This Place Festival

Mon. May 27 – Sun. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera A La Ciutat

Fri. May 31 - Sun. Jun. 2 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

Wed. June 26 - Sun. June 30 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Sat. Jul. 6 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes

Wed. July. 10 - Sat. July 13 – Træna, NO @ Trӕnafestivalen

Thu. July 11- Sat. July 13 - Normandy, FR @ Pete The Monkey Festival

Thu. July 25 - Sun. July 28 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

Fri. July 26 - Sun. July 28 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

Fri. Jul. 26 - Mon. Jul. 29 – North Yorkshire, UK @ Deer Shed

Thu. Aug. 8 - Sun. Aug. 11 - Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

Fri. Aug. 16 - Brittany, FR @ La Route Du Rock

Sat. Aug. 17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

Sun. Aug. 18 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

Sat. Aug. 31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

Thu. Sept. 12 - Sun. Sept. 15 - Trento, IT @ Poplar Festival

Sat. Sept. 28 - Sheffield, UK @ Float Along Festival

Thu. Oct. 3 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Tue. Oct. 8 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Wed. Oct. 9 – Groningen, NL @ VERA

Thu. Oct. 10 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Fri. Oct. 11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Skatecafe

Sat. Oct 12 - Tilburg, NL, @ Here’s the Thing Festival

Mon. Oct. 14 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Tue. Oct. 15 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

Wed. Oct. 16 - Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

Sat. Oct. 19 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Mon. Oct. 21 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Tue. Oct. 22 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

Thu. Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Sat. Oct. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

Sun. Oct. 27 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Tue. Oct. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Wed. Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Thu. Nov. 7 - Dublin, IR @ The Grand Social

Fri. Nov. 8 - Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall

Sat. Nov. 9 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

Sun. Nov. 10 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Tue. Nov. 12 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Wed. Nov. 13 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

Thu. Nov. 14 - Sheffield, UK @ Crookes Social Club

Fri. Nov. 15 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Sat. Nov. 16 - Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

Sun. Nov. 17 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Thu. Nov. 21 – Southampton, UK @ Papillon

Fri. Nov. 22 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Sat. Nov. 23 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

