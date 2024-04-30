News

Jessica Pratt Shares New Song “The Last Year” Here in the Pitch Due Out This Friday via Mexican Summer

Photography by Renée Parkhurst



Jessica Pratt is releasing a new album, Here in the Pitch, this Friday via Mexican Summer. Now she has shared the album’s third single, “The Last Year.” It’s the album’s closing track. Listen below, followed by Pratt’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Pratt shared the album’s first single, “Life Is,” via a music video. “Life Is” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s second single, “World on a String,” via a music video (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Here in the Pitch is the follow-up to 2019’s Quiet Signs. The Los Angeles-based musician once again recorded at Gary’s Electric Studio in Brooklyn. She worked with previous collaborators, multi-instrumentalist/engineer Al Carlson and keyboardist Matt McDermott. Bassist Spencer Zahn and percussionist Mauro Refosco (David Byrne, Atoms for Peace) also took part in the sessions. Ryley Walker, Peter Mudge (Mac Miller, J.I.D.), and Alex Goldberg all also contributed to the album.

“I became obsessed with figures emblematic of the dark side of the Californian dream while making this record,” Pratt said of Here in the Pitch in a previous press release.

Pratt recorded the album over a three-year period, from 2020 to 2023. Of the five-year gap between albums, she said: “I never wanted it to take this long. I’m just a real perfectionist. I was just trying to get the right feeling, and it takes a long time to do that.”

The previous press release compared the album’s first single, and opening track, “Life Is,” to The Walker Brothers’ 1960s orchestral pop classic “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore,” but Pratt warned it’s not exactly representative of the album as a whole, which is starker.

“In a way, it’s kind of a false flag,” Pratt admitted. “But I also feel like it’s a statement of intention.”

Read our interview with Jessica Pratt on Quiet Signs.

Jessica Pratt Tour Dates:

Fri. May 31 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. June 2 - Paris, FR @ L’Alhambra *

Mon. June 3 - Brussels, BE @ AB Theater *

Tue. June 4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis * [SOLD OUT]

Thu. June 6 – London, UK @ Union Chapel * [SOLD OUT]

Fri. June 7 – London, UK @ Earth Theatre ~ [SOLD OUT]

Tue. June 18 - San Diego, CA @ Lou Lou’s % [SOLD OUT]

Thu. June 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom % [SOLD OUT]

Fri. June 21 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s (Outside) %

Sat. June 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club % [SOLD OUT]

Tue. June 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret %

Wed. June 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Thu. June 27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

Sat. June 29 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu %

Thu. July 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^

Fri. July 19 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

Sun. July 21 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Mon. July 22 - Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy ^

Wed. July 24 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

Thu. July 25 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

Fri. July 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live # [SOLD OUT]

Sat. July 27 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

Mon. July 29 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre #

Tue. July 30 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom #

Fri. Aug. 2 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

Sat. Aug. 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

Sat. Sept. 21 - Sun. Sept. 22 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival



* = with Joanna Sternberg

~ = with Joanne Robertson

% = with Tony Molina

^ = with June McDoom

# = with @

