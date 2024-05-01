News

All





Lionlimb Share Video for New Song “Underwater” Limbo Due Out May 24 via Bayonet

Photography by Justine Orrall



Lionlimb are releasing a new album, Limbo, on May 24 via Bayonet. Now they have shared its third single, “Underwater,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Lionlimb is the New York-based project of Stewart Bronaugh and it also features Joshua Jaeger.

A press release describes the new single in greater detail: “On ‘Underwater,’ Bronaugh compares falling in love to plunging further into deep water, represented by rolling piano and tense strings. Using images inspired by nature, he expresses being overtaken by a force greater than himself, as the psychedelic instruments evoke vast landscapes.”

Previously Lionlimb shared Limbo’s first single, “Hurricane,” via a music video. “Hurricane” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Dream of You,” which features Angel Olsen, who also appears in the video. Bronaugh and Jaeger have also both performed in Olsen’s touring band. “Dream of You” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Limbo follows 2021’s Spiral Groove. A press release says the new album was “inspired by a palette of ’70s Italian film soundtracks, ’60s girl group music, and funk and soul ballads.”

“When I’m working on music, it’s like I’m trying to make my own world,” Bronaugh says in the press release. “It’s that feeling of wanting to exist somewhere else. I’m trying to express something and get out of my head and body.”

Of the new single, he adds: “‘Hurricane’ is about escapism and searching for THAT feeling that puts you in a flow state, away from the anxiety and uncomfortableness of being human. Creativity can help, and then there are other ways that are much more harmful. This song is about saying goodbye to those, but I feel like I’m always searching for that next thing.”

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.