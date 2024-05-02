News

Otala Release New Song “Guatavita” Hotly-tipped Nottingham five-piece release second track off forthcoming debut seven-inch single

Nottingham-based quintet Otala are one of the most exciting bands to emerge from the UK in recent years, so Under the Radar are excited to announce their latest composition “Guatavita” is now available to stream on all digital platforms. The second track to be released off a forthcoming seven-inch single alongside “Commedia” which came out last month. Produced by Josh Finerty, both tracks will actually comprise Otala’s first ever physical release as well as a bonus alternative mix of “Guatavita” which is scheduled to come out via Lil Chop Record Shop on 28th May 2024 and is now available to pre-order from the Otala Online Store and Rough Trade respectively.

Otala’s off-kilter brand of experimental pop has been compared with an array of artists ranging from Young Marble Giants, ESG, Black Country Road and Slint. While their live performances have seen them build a steady following in their native city and beyond.

Otala will play the following shows in May to support the release of “Guativita” and “Commedia”.

8th - London - Hootananny Brixton (Supporting Keg)

26th - Nottingham - Dot to Dot Festival

29th - London - Rough Trade East (Lil Chop Record Shop Launch)

