Premiere: Corella Shares New Live Video for “Lady Messiah” Debut LP Once Upon a Weekend Out May 3rd via Believe

Photography by Jake Haseldine



Manchester indie outfit Corella have been on the rise in the UK for the past few years, most recently releasing their debut EP Today, Tomorrow, Whenever in 2022. Last year, they began teasing their upcoming LP, Once Upon a Weekend, and they’ve continued the rollout this year with a series of new singles, “Drifting,” “Head Underwater,” and most recently, “Lady Messiah.” The full album is out later this week, releasing on May 3rd, and ahead of the album’s release the band are back with a new live version of “Lady Messiah,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The band have said of the track, ‘Lady Messiah’ is about a woman in your life who you idolise. Someone who you look up to and cherish, whether it’s your mum, sister, daughter, auntie, elder, or even your next door neighbour - the song connects with every woman that has been there in our lives, past, or present.” In that vein, the band’s latest offering is a bright and rollicking effort, bolstered by upbeat guitars and soaring vocal harmonies. The band imbues the track with the joy of a carefree singalong, the kind that truly comes to life in a live setting. The accompanying video captures that sense of vitality, blending the band’s vocals with a live gospel choir. The results are unrelentingly catchy, but also thoroughly heartfelt.

The band says of the track, “When we initially wrote Lady Messiah we pictured a gospel choir on the chorus, and we were able to bring that to life in this live version, shot at New Century Hall.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Feel Good Choir onto the track. The big group vocal just resonated even more with the top line. We were literally beaming when we ran through the track before the recording, it gave the song another dimension that we love.”

Check out the song and video below. Once Upon a Weekend is out on May 3rd via Believe.

